DigixDAO Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $450.22 or 0.00793680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and approximately $361,581.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00055572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00093515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.00647781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00050068 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.