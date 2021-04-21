Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $43,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after buying an additional 115,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

