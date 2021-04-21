Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,484 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

