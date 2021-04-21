Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.02 Million Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.38% of FARO Technologies worth $43,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

