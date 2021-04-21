Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,013 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,243. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $497.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -274.98 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.89 and a 1 year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

