Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,137 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Outfront Media worth $41,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE OUT opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

