Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 217,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,592,011. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

