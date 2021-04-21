DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.69. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 40,518 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$320.94 million and a P/E ratio of -22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$54.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

