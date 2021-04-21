Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of DFS opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

