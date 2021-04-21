Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $103.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

