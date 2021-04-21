Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.