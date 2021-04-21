DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. 93,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a PE ratio of -135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DMC Global by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in DMC Global by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

