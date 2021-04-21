Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

