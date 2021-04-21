DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 15,127 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

