DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,736 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $388.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.18 and its 200 day moving average is $367.62. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

