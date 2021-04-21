DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,249 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

