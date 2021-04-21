DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 898,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

