DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

