DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.68 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -422.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.71 and its 200 day moving average is $332.22. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

