DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,710 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

