DnB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,486 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BSAC opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.9285 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

