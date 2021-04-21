Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $48,950,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $217.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

