Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,005.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.