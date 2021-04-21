Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 15,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.