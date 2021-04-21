Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.