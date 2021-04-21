Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $21.87 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

