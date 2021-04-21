Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $313.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

