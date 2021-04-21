Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

