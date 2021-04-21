Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

NYSE DOV traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. 30,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,845. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

