Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

DBX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,512. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

