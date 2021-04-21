Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.85, but opened at $42.54. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -385.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

