Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 67,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 53,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

