Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.73.

DUK stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

