DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 22,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

