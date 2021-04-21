Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Hits $104.91 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $104.91 million and $51.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

