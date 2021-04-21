Dynamic One Day Volume Tops $16,918.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $16,918.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,086.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.17 or 0.04366149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $954.00 or 0.01731813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00481570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.63 or 0.00709122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.00557052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00059538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.00448857 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00245899 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,375,975 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

