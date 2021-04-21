Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Relx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

