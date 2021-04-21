Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,090 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 9,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

