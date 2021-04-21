Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 26,267 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.90. 10,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,680. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $91.42 and a fifty-two week high of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.