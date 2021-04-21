Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61. Eargo has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000.

EAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.