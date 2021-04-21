Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 3,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.