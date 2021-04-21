easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 929.94 ($12.15).

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 31.60 ($0.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 966.20 ($12.62). The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 991.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.45. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

