easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.