easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

