easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.