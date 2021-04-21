easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EJTTF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday.

EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

