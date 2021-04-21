Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
