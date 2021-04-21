Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.59.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.