Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

EW stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

