Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

NYSE EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

