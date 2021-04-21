Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

Shares of EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.59.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

